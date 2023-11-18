Home

Sourav Ganguly Didn’t Receive BCCI Invitation To Attend ICC World Cup 2023 Final Between IND And AUS – Report

The Dada of Indian cricket is currently in Ahmedabad to attend an ICC Committee meeting.

Sourav Ganguly during his time as BCCI President. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former BCCI President and ex India captain, Sourav Ganguly reportedly didn’t receive a BCCI invitation to attend the ICC World Cup 2023 Final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

As per renowned Sports Journalist, Gautam Bhattacharjee, Ganguly is yet to receive a BCCI invitation to attend the final. The 50-year old is currently in Ahmedabad to attend an ICC Committee meeting and will do commentary of the match as he has been invited by the ICC and broadcaster Star.

”Unbelievable but true that #SouravGanguly one of India’s most successful captains and the Board President only a year ago still doesn’t have an invite to attend the Final .Sourav has arrived in Ahmedabad this morning to attend an ICC Committee meeting and will do commentary for the match as he has been invited by the ICC nd Star Sports .But he doesn’t have a BCCI invitation .Surely there is a slip up somewhere as Ganguly has a very cordial relationship with the Board Secretary Jay Shah nd hopefully the issue will be sorted out amicably !! It is surely a miscommunication and hopefully completely unintentional !!”, Bhattacharjee wrote on Facebook.

After Ganguly’s tenure, the Dada of Indian cricket was replaced by 1983 World Cup winner with India, Roger Binny at the helm of affairs.

Speaking about the final clash, India will take on the Australians after a gap of 20 years in the ODI World Cup summit clash. Earlier this year in June, the Men in Blue lost to the Australians in the ICC World Test Championship Final in England.

