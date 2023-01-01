Sourav Ganguly Biopic Coming Soon? Ex-India Captain Drops Maasive Hint | WATCH

Sourav Ganguly biopic

Kolkata: Amid much speculations over years, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has dropped a major hint on a possible biopic on him coming soon. Taking to Instagram, the ex-BCCI president shared a reel where he his journey is shown in a clip. This should come as a treat for his fans. In the clip, you can see a shot of Ganguly – but then in the remaining reel, it looks like an actor playing the role of the legendary cricketer. Well this, cannot be confirmed. The date of the release is not revealed and there is just a smiley emoticon.

It is not known who will play the role of the ex-India captain and that is surely going to be speculated among fans. In the past, MS Dhoni’s biopic was a huge hit among fans.

Ganguly, who led the Indian team since 1999, is regarded as one of the finest captains of the country. He led the side to the 2003 ODI World Cup final in South Africa and then won the Test series in Pakistan against the arch-rivals. He is also credited for the growth of players like Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and MS Dhoni among others. He was also one of the finest white-ball cricketers in India. His partnership with Sachin Tendulkar in ODIs is arguably the best opening pair ever.

Ganguly also served as the BCCI president years after retiring as an active cricketer.