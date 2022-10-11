New Delhi: BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly was heavily criticised at a BCCI meeting in Delhi for his underperformance of his role as the President of the board, as per a report by Cricbuzz. Also Read - Roger Binny Likely To Replace Sourav Ganguly As Next BCCI Chief
For the last few days, it has been going the rounds that Ganguly is set to step down from his post and 1983 World Cup winner for India, Roger Binny is the front-runner for the leading post.
As it was reported earlier in a meeting involving top BCCI officials took place on Thursday, 6th October including vice-president Rajiv Shukla and former President N Srinivasan- It has been decided that the former India skipper would walk away as soon as the tenure comes to an end.
Binny and the rest of the finalized candidates for the office-bearers’ posts will file their nominations on Tuesday, 11th October.
According to the Cricbuzz report it also suggested a big shake-up in the Indian Premier League as Arun Singh Dhumal is set to take over from Brijesh Patel as the Chairman. Patel is no longer eligible for the role due to the particular age cap for the very position. On the other hand, Rajeev Shukla will remain as the Vice-President and Jay Shah will continue to be the BCCI secretary.
Here is the complete list of BCCI Electoral Rolls/State Representatives:
Andhra Cricket Association: P. Sarath Chandra Reddy
Arunachal Cricket Association: Nabam Vivek
Assam Cricket Association: Devajit Saikia
Baroda Cricket Association: Pranav Amin
Bihar Cricket Association: Rakesh Kumar Tiwary
Chhattisgarh State Cricket: Sangh Prabhtej Singh Bhatia
Cricket Association of Mizoram: M Khairul Jamal Majumdar
Cricket Association of Pondicherry: P Damodaran
Cricket Association of Uttarakhand: Mahim Verma
Delhi & District Cricket Association: Rohan Jaitley
Goa Cricket Association: Suraj L Lotlikar
Gujarat Cricket Association: Jay Shah
Haryana Cricket Association: Anirudh Chaudhary
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association: Arun Singh Dhumal
Hyderabad Cricket Association: Mohammed Azharuddin
Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association: Anil Gupta
Jharkhand Cricket Association: Debashish Chakraborty
Karnataka State Cricket Association: Roger Michael Binny
Kerala Cricket Association: Jayesh George
Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association: Abhilash Khandekar
Maharashtra Cricket Association: Bagban Riyaz
Manipur Cricket Association: Rajkumar Imo Singh
Meghalaya Cricket Association: Gideon L Kharkongor
Mumbai Cricket Association: Ashish Babaji Shelar
Nagaland Cricket Association: Kechangulie Rio
Odisha Cricket Association: Sanjay Behera
Punjab Cricket Association: Gulzarinder Singh Chahal
Rajasthan Cricket Association: Vaibhav Gehlot
Saurashtra Cricket Association: Jaydev Niranjan Shah
Sikkim Cricket Association Lobzang G. Tenzing
Tamil Nadu Cricket Association: RS Ramasaamy
The Cricket Association of Bengal: Sourav Ganguly
Tripura Cricket Association: Tapan Lodh
Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association: Rajeev Shukla
Vidarbha Cricket Association: Adwait Manohar
EXPECTED CHANGES IN BCCI SET-UP
BCCI President – Roger Binny
Secretary – Jay Shah
Vice President – Rajeev Shukla
Treasurer – Ashish Shelar
Joint Secretary – Devajit Saikia
IPL Chairman – Arun Dhumal