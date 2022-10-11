New Delhi: BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly was heavily criticised at a BCCI meeting in Delhi for his underperformance of his role as the President of the board, as per a report by Cricbuzz. Also Read - Roger Binny Likely To Replace Sourav Ganguly As Next BCCI Chief

For the last few days, it has been going the rounds that Ganguly is set to step down from his post and 1983 World Cup winner for India, Roger Binny is the front-runner for the leading post. Also Read - Team IND Get 'Thala' Welcome as They Reach Ranchi; Watch VIRAL Video

As it was reported earlier in a meeting involving top BCCI officials took place on Thursday, 6th October including vice-president Rajiv Shukla and former President N Srinivasan- It has been decided that the former India skipper would walk away as soon as the tenure comes to an end. Also Read - Prithvi Shaw BREAKS Silence After Not Being Picked in India Squad by BCCI

Binny and the rest of the finalized candidates for the office-bearers’ posts will file their nominations on Tuesday, 11th October.

According to the Cricbuzz report it also suggested a big shake-up in the Indian Premier League as Arun Singh Dhumal is set to take over from Brijesh Patel as the Chairman. Patel is no longer eligible for the role due to the particular age cap for the very position. On the other hand, Rajeev Shukla will remain as the Vice-President and Jay Shah will continue to be the BCCI secretary.

Here is the complete list of BCCI Electoral Rolls/State Representatives:

Andhra Cricket Association: P. Sarath Chandra Reddy

Arunachal Cricket Association: Nabam Vivek

Assam Cricket Association: Devajit Saikia

Baroda Cricket Association: Pranav Amin

Bihar Cricket Association: Rakesh Kumar Tiwary

Chhattisgarh State Cricket: Sangh Prabhtej Singh Bhatia

Cricket Association of Mizoram: M Khairul Jamal Majumdar

Cricket Association of Pondicherry: P Damodaran

Cricket Association of Uttarakhand: Mahim Verma

Delhi & District Cricket Association: Rohan Jaitley

Goa Cricket Association: Suraj L Lotlikar

Gujarat Cricket Association: Jay Shah

Haryana Cricket Association: Anirudh Chaudhary

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association: Arun Singh Dhumal

Hyderabad Cricket Association: Mohammed Azharuddin

Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association: Anil Gupta

Jharkhand Cricket Association: Debashish Chakraborty

Karnataka State Cricket Association: Roger Michael Binny

Kerala Cricket Association: Jayesh George

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association: Abhilash Khandekar

Maharashtra Cricket Association: Bagban Riyaz

Manipur Cricket Association: Rajkumar Imo Singh

Meghalaya Cricket Association: Gideon L Kharkongor

Mumbai Cricket Association: Ashish Babaji Shelar

Nagaland Cricket Association: Kechangulie Rio

Odisha Cricket Association: Sanjay Behera

Punjab Cricket Association: Gulzarinder Singh Chahal

Rajasthan Cricket Association: Vaibhav Gehlot

Saurashtra Cricket Association: Jaydev Niranjan Shah

Sikkim Cricket Association Lobzang G. Tenzing

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association: RS Ramasaamy

The Cricket Association of Bengal: Sourav Ganguly

Tripura Cricket Association: Tapan Lodh

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association: Rajeev Shukla

Vidarbha Cricket Association: Adwait Manohar

EXPECTED CHANGES IN BCCI SET-UP

BCCI President – Roger Binny

Secretary – Jay Shah

Vice President – Rajeev Shukla

Treasurer – Ashish Shelar

Joint Secretary – Devajit Saikia

IPL Chairman – Arun Dhumal