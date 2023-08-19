Home

Sourav Ganguly Gives Befitting Reply On Shoaib Akhtar’s Comments On Virat Kohli’s Future

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels that Virat Kohli should play less white-ball matches so as to prolong his India career.

Virat Kohli has so far scored 76 international centuries. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly gave a fitting reply to Shoaib Akhtar over the Pakistan legend’s comment that Virat Kohli should focus more on Test cricket rather than ODIs and T20Is so as to prolong his career.

One of the modern-day greats, Kohli has been the poster boy in Indian cricket for the past decade and already has 76 international centuries to his name. The former India captain is currently gearing up for the upcoming Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup at home.

A former BCCI president and an Indian captain, Ganguly does not have a good relationship with Kohli off the field. But when it comes to cricket, the Prince of Calcutta never shies away from backing the stylish right-hander.

“Why?” Ganguly questioned the media when asked about his view on Akhtar’s comments on Kohli’s future. “Virat Kohli should play whatever cricket he wants to play. Because he performs,” he added.

The 34-year-old Kohli is a fitness beast and the way he batting at the moment, it looks like he will be a part of the Indian team in the next four years playing the 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and the 2027 World Cup.

Akhtar felt that white-ball cricket takes a toll on Kohli. “I don’t think he should play more 50-overs matches after this World Cup. Also, if you see him in T20s, it takes a lot out of him,” Akhtar, one of the most-feared Pakistan pacers during his time, had said.

“I think he should play for at least six more years and break the 100 hundreds record of Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli has it in him to break the record. He should focus on Test cricket after this World Cup, and break this record.”

Kohli’s last India assignment was the two Tests against West Indies where he scored a century. In the ODI series against the Caribbean, Kohli didn’t bat in the first game and was rested in the remaining two. He was not a part of the Indian squad for the T20Is against West Indies and Ireland.

Kohli will next be seen in the Asia Cup, ODI series against Australia and the ICC World Cup.

