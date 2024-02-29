Home

Sourav Ganguly Hails Rohit Sharma As ‘Fantastic Captain’ For England Heroics & ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma is currently leading Indian Test Team which is featuring against England in the ongoing Test series.

New Delhi: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly lavished praise on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for the way he is leading the Indian cricket team. Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy team, India were ODI World Cup finalists and the side also played the World Test Championship final.

Rohit is the second most successful Test skipper among the tally of active Test captains. India are currently playing the Test series against England where Rohit Sharma & Co. sealed the series by winning three out of five matches.

In the ongoing series against England, India are playing with youngsters and there are four debutants featuring for India.

“Rohit Sharma is a Fantastic Captain, the way he led India in the Test series against England, the way he led in the World Cup was amazing. He is a brilliant Captain” said Sourav Ganguly on RevSportz.

India will now play the fifth Test match against England at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala which is scheduled to start from March 7 and there are chances that we will witness Devdutt Padikkal as one more debutant in the fifth Test match against Three Lions.

After this Test series team India will play Indian Premier League which will start from March 22 where Rohit will play for Mumbai Indians under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy.

Sourav Ganguly also opened up on Ishan Kishan’s Omission from BCCI contract list.

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were the part of Indian cricket team in the ODI World Cup have been excluded from the 30-member list of players awarded the BCCI Central Contracts, which is up from 26 last year.

The BCCI said in a statement that Shreyas and Ishan, who were in Grade B and C respectively in the last central contracts list, were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations. It also recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team.

“You are supposed to play first-class cricket. Once you are a contracted player, you are expected to play in the Premier tournament. Shreyas Iyer is playing in the semi-final for Mumbai in a couple of days. Yes, they are young people and Ishan has surprised me. He was part of the Indian team in all formats. Such a big contract in IPL. I don’t know why he has done that. You must play especially when you are as gifted as Ishan Kishan. When you are playing for India in all formats, you must play. I was surprised by his decision not to,” Ganguly told RevSportz in an interview.

