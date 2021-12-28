Kolkata: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to a city hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 but the former India captain is “stable”, the medical institution, where he is undergoing treatment, said on Tuesday. Ganguly, who is double vaccinated, was rushed to Woodlands Hospital on Monday evening as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised After Testing Positive For COVID-19: Reports

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President, got admitted at Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on Dec 27 with Covid status. He received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy and is currently stable: Dr Rupali Basu MD & CEO, Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/otP8NBNiOv — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

The 49-year-old Ganguly had undergone an emergency angioplasty earlier this year and given the history, a panel of the doctors is keeping a close watch on his health status.

“He received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently haemodynamically stable,” Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO of Woodlands Hospital, said in a statement.

“A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status,” Basu added.

Ganguly has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities. His elder brother Snehasish had also tested positive for COVID early this year.

Ganguly has been in news credit to his spat with current test captain Virat Kohli. Kohli gave a statement publicly contradicting Ganguly’s statement about leaving T20 captaincy.