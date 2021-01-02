BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has undergone angioplasty after suffering a minor cardiac arrest on Saturday. The doctor of Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata has confirmed that the former India cricketer is stable and completely conscious. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Health Update: ICC, Jay Shah Confirm BCCI President Stable After Mild Cardiac Arrest

Dr. Aftab Khan of Woodlands Hospital said that Ganguly is risk-free and will be monitored for 24 hours. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Cardiac Arrest: Mamata Banerjee to Virat Kohli Wish BCCI President Speedy Recovery Following Heart Issue

“Sourav Ganguly has undergone angioplasty. He is stable now. He will be monitored for 24 hours. He is completely conscious. There are two blockages in his heart for which he will be treated. As of now he is stable, we will have a meeting on Monday and then we will decide what needs to be done further, priority is to let him settle down after heart attack. He is risk-free and he is talking as well,” Dr. Aftab told reporters. Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Admitted in Kolkata Hospital After 'Mild Cardiac Arrest'

On Saturday, the former India captain complained of dizziness and then suffered the blackout just after he had returned from the gym. He was immediately rushed to the city’s Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital.

Earlier on Saturday, speaking to ANI, sources close to the BCCI president said that Ganguly complained of pain in the chest and was rushed to the hospital. “Dada (Sourav) complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He might need to undergo angioplasty. He is out of danger,” the source had said.

Earlier, the doctors at the hospital said Ganguly felt chest discomfort while doing treadmill at his home gymnasium.

He has a family history of Ischemic Heart Disease, a condition of recurring chest pain or discomfort that occurs when a part of the heart does not receive enough blood. This condition occurs most often during exertion or excitement, when the heart requires greater blood flow.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also informed about Ganguly’s health update and said he is responding well to the treatment.

“I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment,” Jay Shah tweeted.