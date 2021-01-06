India legend Sourav Ganguly has been declared fit after undergoing angioplasty following a mild heart attack last week. However, the current BCCI president has decided to stay back in the hospital by a day and therefore will be discharged only on Thursday. Also Read - India vs Australia: A Fan Who Attended 2nd Test in Melbourne Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Woodlands Hospital, where Ganguly is admitted, released a statement on Wednesday confirming that the former India captain is doing well. Also Read - Here's How Much World's Richest Cricket Board BCCI is Worth

“Sourav Ganguly who is admitted here is doing well. He is clinically fit. He wanted to stay back in the hospital for one more today so he will go home tomorrow,” the hospital said in a statement. Also Read - Australia vs India, 3rd Test: T Natarajan or Navdeep Saini? Ashish Nehra Picks His Choice For Sydney

This is the problem which most Indians experience at some point of their time. That is, the blockage in the coronary. Did he have heart damage? No. He had a blockage and he was getting some discomfort, but at the right time he landed in the right hospital and he had the right treatment. So, his heart is today as strong as it was when Sourav was 20 years old.”

Ganguly was diagnosed with the ‘Triple vessel disease’ after a mild heart attack on Saturday for which he underwent angioplasty. He though may have to undergo a second angioplasty at a later stage.

Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty, who was part of the team of doctors attending Ganguly, said his hearth hasn’t suffered any damage and is as healthy as when he was 20 years old.

“This is the problem which most Indians experience at some point of their time. That is, the blockage in the coronary. Did he have heart damage? No. He had a blockage and he was getting some discomfort, but at the right time he landed in the right hospital and he had the right treatment. So, his heart is today as strong as it was when Sourav was 20 years old,” Shetty said.

Ganguly was working out at his residence when he suffered a sudden blackout.

“Sourav’s incident has shaken the world. People think that a 48-year-old man, athletic like Sourav, who doesn’t drink, doesn’t smoke, has no vices, a fit man how can he ever develop heart attack? This is the true reality of India. The kind of lifestyle we live, irrespective of how strict with your lifestyle, irrespective of how athletic you are, you can still develop a heart attack if you don’t undergo a preventive checkup at regular intervals,” Shetty said.