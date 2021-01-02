The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has been admitted in the hospital in Kolkata after suffering a mild cardiac arrest on Saturday. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter to give an update on Ganguly’s condition and said he is stable now. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Cardiac Arrest: Mamata Banerjee to Virat Kohli Wish BCCI President Speedy Recovery Following Heart Issue

"Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier today. He is now in a stable condition. We wish him a speedy recovery!," ICC tweeted.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, sources close to the former India skipper said that Ganguly complained of pain in the chest and might need angioplasty. “Dada (Sourav) complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He might need to undergo angioplasty. He is out of danger,” the source said.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also informed about Ganguly’s health update and said he is responding well to the treatment.

“I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment,” Jay Shah tweeted.

On Saturday, the former India captain complained of dizziness and then suffered the blackout just after he had returned from the gym. He was immediately rushed to the city’s Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital.

The BCCI President went to the hospital to get tests done and that is when it came to light that there was a cardiac issue and the hospital has now created a 3 member board with Dr. Saroj Mondal who will perform the procedure.

A few minutes after the news broke several cricketers and fans from all across the globe took to Twitter started wishing for Ganguly’s speedy recovery.

Recently, a day before the BCCI’s 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM), a cricket match was organized between board members where Ganguly led President XI, while Secretary XI was captained by Jay Shah. Ganguly scored an unbeaten 53 runs off 32 balls, which includes six fours and a six in the match. Despite his captaincy knock President XI suffered a 28-run defeat.