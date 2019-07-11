India vs New Zealand: MS Dhoni kept a billion fans on the edge-of-their-seat while he was in the middle trying to do the impossible. After India lost their famed top-three withing the first three overs and it seemed all was lost, Dhoni came in and injected belief into the fans. He scored 50 off 72 balls but while he was in the middle there was hope. Dhoni was run out, but just before that happened he hit a six off Ferguson on the off side and that is when commentators Ian Smith and Sourav Ganguly got all excited. Smith was like, ‘It’s going, going, gone’. That also got Ganguly all pumped up. Soon, Dhoni was run out and there was a different emotion. Smith said, ‘Is this the last time we are seeing the great man?’ His words on-air will give Dhoni fans goosebumps for sure.

Here is the video:

Turn up your 🔊 and listen to this 👇 Ian Smith at his passionate, riveting best, calling the final moments of #INDvNZ 👏 pic.twitter.com/dMqC576nlE — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 10, 2019

“Always feels disappointed when you play such a good cricket and then 45 minutes of bad cricket puts you out of tournament. It is difficult to accept and difficult to come to terms with,” Kohli said.

“Credit to New Zealand bowlers. They were really good with the new ball and outstanding with the kind of areas they hit and the kind of swing they got from the surface. The way they bowled in the first half hour of our run chase was what made the difference. I think it was the skill level on display and that made life difficult for our batsmen,” he added.