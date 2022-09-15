Mumbai: The honorable Supreme Court gave its approval for the renewed amendments proposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. By doing this, it paved the way for the current committee to extend its tenure by three more years. This means that Ganguly and Shah would continue to perform their duties. Ganguly and Shah took charge of the Indian board in 2019. The two were appointed just for nine months but because of the pandemic, their tenure got an extension.Also Read - IND vs SA: Sanju Samson Fans To Protest Against BCCI At Thiruvananthapuram Stadium

Here are the three BIG moves by Ganguly-Shah during their tenure: Also Read - Robin Uthappa Retires From All Forms of Cricket, Shares Heartfelt Message For Fans

Pink-Ball Test: India had never hosted a pink-ball Test while the other nations were having it regularly. The then Indian captain Virat Kohli was not in favour of playing pink-ball Test – but Ganguly-Shah made sure that happened. India played a Pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in 2019 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It was a historic occasion and Bangladesh Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina graced the occasion as well. India went on to beat Bangladesh by an innings and 49 runs. Also Read - Breaking: Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah To Continue As BCCI President and Secretary

Two IPLs During Pandemic: While most nations could not even play cricket due to Covid, Ganguly and Shah created special bio-bubbles for players and conducted two IPLs during that period. The tournament was postponed to November and taken to UAE – but it happened. In the following year, the IPL returned to its home and it was also conducted successfully.

Hike in Salaries of Domestic Cricketers: This was a move that was lauded across cricketing circles. Up until then, the domestic players were not given good salaries but that changed.