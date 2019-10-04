A day after Virender Sehwag reacted strongly to Imran Khan’s speech at the 74th United Nations General Assembly, former captain Sourav Ganguly joined his one-time India teammate to criticise the World Cup winning captain, labelled it “rubbish” and “poor”.

Ganguly replied to Sehwag’s tweet of “this man seems to be inventing new ways to humiliate himself.”

Viru .. I see this and I am shocked ..a speech which is unheard of .. a world which needs peace ,pakistan as a country needs it the most .. and the leader speaks such rubbish ..not the Imran khan the cricketer world knew ..speech in UN was poor .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) October 3, 2019

“Viru, I see this and I am shocked… a speech which is unheard of…a world which needs peace, Pakistan as a country needs it the most… and the leader speaks such rubbish…not the Imran Khan the cricketer world knew…speech in UN was poor…,” Ganguly tweeted.

In the speech, Imran took a dig at the infrastructure of the United States of America, while comparing it with China. “You have to go to China and see the way their infrastructure is. In New York, I am watching the car bumping around here,” he had said.

Imran has drawn widespread criticism for his comments. His speech triggered furious reactions from American anchors, one of whom retorted: “You don’t sound like the prime minister of Pakistan, you sound like a welder from the Bronx.”

Imran had had hinted at the possibility of a war between India and Pakistan if things land out of control and even mentioned how Muslims in India and around the world should be radicalised. On Wednesday, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Mohammed Shami were the other three Indian cricketers who played down the threats posed by Imran that have the capacity to increase tension.