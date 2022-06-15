BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly stays in Kolkata in his ancestral house. India.com takes you through former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s house in the city of joy.

Sourav Ganguly House – Grand Palatial Home

Sourav Ganguly’s grand palatial home in Behala is surely one of the city’s biggest and grandest private mansions. Ganguly’s family has been living there for more than six decades. The house resembles the old-world warmth. Don’t miss the interiors. Also Read - HDFC Bank Hikes Interest Rates on Fixed Deposits: Check Revised Interest Rates Here

Sourav Ganguly House – Dining Area

Royal Chairs! What say?

Sourav Ganguly House – Wall of Fame

Having played the game for close to two decades, Ganguly had won several awards while representing India and his state side Bengal. You can imagine why the house needs a Wall of Fame.

Sourav Ganguly House – Lobby Area

The lobby is near the kitchen. Ganguly is often seen enjoying a cup of tea here

Sourav Ganguly House – Guest Area

The house also has a dedicated place for the guests. The former India captain attends most of his unofficial meetings here at home.

Sourav Ganguly House – The Garden

The Prince of Kolkata taking a walk in his garden.