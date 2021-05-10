In what would come as a piece of good news for Indian domestic players after the cash-rich IPL 2021 got suspended, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to compensate all players. This would come as a great initiative as many talented players playing the IPL bank on the money they earn during the tournament to take care of their expenses throughout the year. Also Read - IPL 2021: "Our IPL Players Safely Back in The Caribbean” - Confirms CWI CEO Johnny Grave

With some domestic games set to get rescheduled, it was important for the BCCI to take this step which will benefit the domestic cricketers.

"Hopefully, by October, things will settle down. Covid has ruined so much of sport and life. We will compensate all the domestic players in June-July. The junior players, umpires, and scorers will all get their fees," Ganguly told Sportstar.

Adding further, Ganguly reckoned with the pandemic on, it would be risky to conduct junior, age-group cricket competitions across the country.

“How can we expose the young boys to this Covid atmosphere? Imagine a 16-year-old away from the home and their parents and staying in hotels for long periods,” Ganguly said. “This virus is so dangerous. We write to the associations. We can’t have direct access to individuals. We keep the players motivated by speaking with them through their associations,” he added.

Ganguly, further confirmed that the Indian team would tour Sri Lanka in July after the World Test Championship final which would be followed by the five-match Test series against England.

Meanwhile, there is no confirmation about when IPL will resume. The BCCI has confirmed that the remaining 31 matches will not take place in India given the current pandemic situation.