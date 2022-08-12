New Delhi, Aug 12: The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will be hosting the first game of the second edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) on September 16, the organisers said on Friday.Also Read - Will India Give Visas To Pakistan Cricketers For Legends League Cricket? Organisers Seek 'Guidance From Authorities'

The match between the India Maharajas vs World Giants will be dedicated to the 75th year celebration of Indian Independence. Also Read - Lakshya Sen BREAKS Silence on His Sourav Ganguly-Style Shirtless Celebration After CWG Gold

“This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating 75th year of our independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year league to the 75th year of Independence celebration,” said Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, LLC, said in a release. Also Read - India To Host 2025 Women's World Cup

The Indian Maharajas will be led by former Indian captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, while the World Giants will be captained by England’s 2019 World Cup winning captain, Eoin Morgan.

The second edition of the LLC will commence a day after the special match, i.e. from September 17 till October 8, which will feature four teams taking part in a franchise-based format.

Overall, 15 matches will be played this season over a period of 22 days.

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (c), Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhanjan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Singh Sodhi.

World Giants: Eoin Morgan, Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuirya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O’Brien, Denesh Ramdin (wk).

(With Inputs From PTI)