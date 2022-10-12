New Delhi: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was left disappointed after falling out of favour of the BCCI members in a meeting held at the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai as per a report by Cricbuzz.Also Read - TMC Spreads Rumors On Sourav Ganguly Stepping Down As BCCI President? BJP Gives Befitting Reply - Watch

For the last few days, it has been going the rounds that Ganguly is set to step down from his post and 1983 World Cup winner for India, Roger Binny is the front-runner for the leading post. Also Read - Team India Spend Fun Day at Rottnest Island Ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 | SEE VIRAL PICS

“He clearly looked upset, disappointed and dejected,” a BCCI official told after losing out the post. The report also said that Ganguly didn’t even propose the name of the incoming President Roger Binny. Also Read - Ganguly A Victim of 'Political Vendetta', Alleges TMC; BJP Calls It 'Baseless'

After the nomination process on Tuesday, Ganguly was the last one to leave the BCCI office and rolled up the glasses of his car window while leaving.

Ganguly was heavily criticised in the BCCI meeting for his underperformance of his role as the President of the board. BCCI members discussed among themselves how the former India captain ambushed BCCI sponsors by endorsing rival brand. The 50-year wanted to continue as President, but things didn’t fall in place for him.

They were informal gatherings of the State Representatives outside the headquarters where they commented on the future of the soon to be ex BCCI President. Some say he would head back to his home in Kolkata, some suggest that he would go back to Delhi, suggesting Delhi Capitals maybe, perhaps to work as a director of the Indian Premier League franchise. On the other hand, Jay Shah will continue to act as the BCCI secretary.