New Delhi: BCCI President at present Sourav Ganguly likely to fight elections for Cricket Association of Bengal (BCCI) amid reports of his unceremonius exit. Ganguly, who became the BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India) President in 2020 will be replaced by 1983 World cup winning member Roger Binny. There are speculations that Binny will be elected unopposed.

In a report by India Today, Ganguly wants to continue serving Indian cricket after being at the helm of BCCI.

"You can't play forever. You can't be an administrator forever, but it's been fun doing both and seeing both sides of the coin. I will go for bigger things in future," Ganguly said on the sidelines of an event related to Bandhan bank.

“I was a cricketer’s administrator. Yes you had to make decisions because there’s so much cricket happening, there’s so much money around. There’s women’s cricket, there’s domestic cricket. Yes you had to take calls at times as an individual,” he added.

Ganguly was keen to continue as the BCCI chief, but things did not pan out that way, even as Jay Shah is set to continue as the secretary.

“For me, life is about faith. Everybody gets tested, everybody gets rewarded, everybody gets rejected. Because that’s the circle of life, but what remains constant is the faith in your ability which keeps you going,” he said.

After his name did not feature among options for the top post during a meeting of senior administrators with political clout in New Delhi last week, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the BJP of “trying to humiliate” the former India skipper for not joining the party.

Inputs from PTI