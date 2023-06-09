Home

Sourav Ganguly Likely To Replace Ricky Ponting As Delhi Capitals Head Coach In IPL 2024 – Report

Despite having both Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly in the support staff, Delhi Capitals finished ninth in IPL 2023,

Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ricky Ponting’s time at Delhi Capitals as head coach is likely to be over when the next season of Indian Premier League approaches as former India captain Sourav Ganguly is rumoured to take over that role.

Ganguly is the Director of Cricket at Delhi Capitals and was with the team in IPL 2023 where they finished at the bottom half of the table. Led by Australian David Warner, Delhi Capitals finshed ninth with just five wins from 14 games.

Based on a report by Sangbad Pratidin, a Bengali media outlet, Ganguly is all set to replace Ponting for the men’s team head coach’s position. He will also be addressing his role as Director of Cricket at the franchise.

Delhi Capitals had a young squad in IPL 2023 and despite the presence of two of biggest brains in world cricket, the franchise were yet to live up to the expectations. Such were their performances that Delhi Capitals got their first IPL 2023 win on their sixth match.

After retiring from cricket in 2012, Ganguly donned several hats but not the coach’s hat. Post retirement, the former India captain hosted a television quiz show, head Cricket Associatio of Bengal, BCCI, commentated on international games and mentored the players.

If the Sangbad Pratidin reports are to be believed, it will become a big boost for Delhi Capitals. Earlier, Ganguly was a mentor to Delhi Capitals in the 2019 edition of IPL. That year, Delhi Capitals finished third in the league stage before exiting in the playoffs. Ponting was the coach back then too.

