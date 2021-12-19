DELHI: The Virat Kohli vs BCCI saga is not going to die down anytime soon. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, who is facing a lot of heat from the fans over the whole Team India captaincy episode, on Saturday spoke honestly regarding what he felt about Indian cricket team Test captain – Virat Kohli. During an event in Gurgaon, Ganguly called himself an ‘admirer’ of Kohli’s attitude but he expressed his disappointment at the way the current Test captain keeps picking fights for unknown reasons.Also Read - IND vs SA: Team India Undergoes First Practice Session Ahead of Boxing Day Test

Days after Kohli had stepped down as India's T20I captain, Ganguly had said the BCCI had asked him to reconsider the decision. Meanwhile, Kohli courted a massive controversy by refuting former India captain's claims during a press conference on Wednesday, ahead of the team's departure for South Africa. The cricketing fraternity was left all confused as Kohli's statement contradicted what the BCCI president had earlier stated.

#TeamIndia begin preparations for the first Test in Centurion 🏟️👌🏻 First practice session done ✅#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/kNjutdpF64 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2021



According to a report in crictracker.com, Ganguly spoke on Kohli's attitude on Saturday. In an event in Gurgaon, he was asked which player's attitude he likes best. Answering the question, he replied, "I like Virat Kohli's attitude but he fights a lot."

During the event, Ganguly was also asked how he deals with all the stress in life. The BCCI chief came up with a rather sarcastic answer to this, “There is no stress in life. Only wife and girlfriend give stress.”

Following his announcement on the T20I captaincy, the 33-year-old Kohli was also removed as ODI captain earlier this month. Kohli stated during his press conference that his removal from ODI captaincy happened 90 minutes before the Indian cricket team’s selection for the South Africa tour.

On the cricketing front, Kohli will lead India’s Test team in the upcoming three-match series against South Africa, starting from December 26 in Centurion.

Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out of the Test series games due to a hamstring injury, will captain the ODI side if he gets fit before January 19.