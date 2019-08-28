To err is human! Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is a well-respected person around the circuit made a goof-up for which he faced the heat on the internet. A Twitter account named Haryana Tweets came up with a tweet reminding one and all about the 92nd birth anniversary of former Hariyana Chief Minister Bansi Lal Legha, who passed away in 2006. “Respects and homage to former Haryana CM and great administrator CM Bansi Lal on his birth anniversary,” read the tweet, to which the current president of Cricket Association of Bengal replied by wishing Bansi Lal ‘good health’. This is a common error which people make, but when Ganguly makes a mistake it gets noticed.

This is the post to which Ganguly responded.

#Respects & Homage to former #Haryana CM & great Administrator Ch Bansi Lal on his birth anniversary. #HaryanaKaLaal pic.twitter.com/Tp2Ahn4XKZ — Haryana Tweets ✏️ (@HaryanaTweets) August 26, 2019

Once Ganguly realised his mistake, he deleted the post but it was too late and trolls had got activated by then.

Tweet delete kar do Dada 🙄

Aaapki trolling bardasht ni ho payegi. 😤 — Himanshu Singla(Hinduwaadi,Viratian,Akkian) (@Himansh27844626) August 27, 2019

2nd biggest mistake you did dada after choosing fielding back in 2003 worldcup final — Subham (@subhsays) August 26, 2019

Dada wo nahi rahe he passed away in 2006! So to whom u wishing good health — anwarkarim999@gmail (@anwarkarim999) August 27, 2019

Dada aap thoda sa late ho gae….Ya fir heaven likhna bhul gae😃😃 — Abhishek (@drabhishek49) August 27, 2019

HARYANA ke mamlo mein @virendersehwag ki rai le liya karo . — The Gut Doctor (@bharatwasi83) August 27, 2019

Sourav is regarded as one of the finest captains to have led the country. He is also credited for promoting young talent like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan and many more to become world-beaters.