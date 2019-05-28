For every cricket fan out there, My11Circle comes with an opportunity that’s not to be missed. My11Circle join hands with Sourav Ganguly, coming up with a unique and fun tournament. What makes the tournament different from others is the inputs coming from none other than Saurav Ganguly himself. The former Indian captain himself will be playing on My11Circle app and making his fantasy team for every World Cup match. Players can make their own teams to beat him and win attractive cash prizes. The campaign tagline of #DadaKaVaada is already creating big excitement among cricket lovers. Sourav Ganguly commented, “This is a unique contest on My11Circle app. I will thoroughly enjoy participating in the same because I am playing with all the Indian cricket fans. I am sure they will also enjoy it. Whoever beats my team will get 5 times more cash and if you are best at it throughout the tournament, you will take home cash prize of 1 Crore.”

Recently, Play Games24x7 announced the signing up of ex-cricketer and former Indian Team captain Sourav Ganguly as the brand ambassador for their cricket fantasy platform, My11Circle. This unique cricket fantasy app gives every cricket fan the opportunity to play real-time against Sourav Ganguly by making his/her team on My11Circle. Each player can form their own team and earn points on the basis of the performance of their team. If any player’s team is better than Sourav Ganguly’s team, they will win 5 times more cash prize and the one who is best at beating Sourav Ganguly’s team takes home the mega cash prize of 1 Crore.

Avik Das Kanungo, Brand Head of Play Games24x7 shares, “This is our way of taking the fantasy game-playing experience to the next level. On My11Circle you don’t just compete with each other, but get to test your mettle against the real cricketer, in this case, I would say the cricketer and ex-captain who is the architect of modern Indian cricket. I hope every cricket fan will cherish this opportunity to play with their beloved Dada.”

To enjoy the best fantasy cricket, register on My11Circle and start playing today. Feel the excitement of fantasy cricket and know more about #DadaKaVaada with our exclusive YouTube video.

About Play Games24x7 Pvt. Ltd.

Launched in 2006, Play Games24x7 is an online desktop and mobile gaming platform that has leveraged technology to bring people an awesome experience of playing games that they have always loved and enjoyed. The very affable Indian card games, Teen Patti and Rummy that were restricted to the living room during the festivities, are now played every day at a competitive level in the limitless digital world. It now introduces players to the world of online fantasy games with its new fantasy cricket gaming platform.

Backed by a strong technical support team, seamless payment gateways, and engaging user interface, Play Games24x7 launches My11Circle on mobile and desktop, powered by RummyCircle. It stands as a market leader, providing the best gameplay experience to the user. Over the years, Play Games24x7 has developed a deep understanding of what players look for in a game. What makes them stand apart is the ability to provide a customized gameplay experience to each player.

In the past, the company has also seen investment from Tiger Global Management, a leading US-based technology-focused hedge fund. Play Games24x7 launched Fantasy Cricket on My11Circle, Rummy on RummyCircle and Teen Patti, Rummy, Poker and Bet Cricket under Ultimate Games banner, and has recorded cumulative thirty-two million registrations and downloads for all the games put together.

Source: Play Games24x7 Pvt. Ltd.