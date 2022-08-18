Kolkata: The Board of Control of Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly has been a busy man with so much cricket happening. Ahead of the much-awaited Asia Cup, Ganguly hailed India captain Rohit Sharma claiming that he is calm and not in your face as a leader. Ganguly also reckoned Rohit was a tad-bit laid back in his approach as a captain.Also Read - KL Rahul-Led India Present Huge ODI Challenge For Transformed Zimbabwe

"Rohit Sharma is obviously a bit laid back who takes things in a very calm and cautious way and not someone who's into your face all the time," Ganguly said on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata.

Claiming that he does not compare captains, Ganguly commented on MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

“India has produced some great captains over the years. MS Dhoni who handled the transition fantastically, and continues to bring accolades not just for India but his franchise (Chennai Super Kings).

“Then came Virat Kohli who also has a fantastic record. He was a different sort of captain, he did things differently.

“Every individual is different but what matters is the result and how many wins and losses you have. I don’t compare captains, everybody has their way of leadership.

“We give responsibility to someone, then we want him to do the things the way we want it, and I think that’s not correct. When you back someone let him captain, give him a bit of time to give results, and then see what happens.”

Rohit would soon be back to leading India in the Asia Cup.