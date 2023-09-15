Home

Sourav Ganguly Meets Mamata Banerjee In Madrid As West Bengal Inks Deal With LALIGA To Promote Football | Watch

date 2023-09-15

Madrid: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday who is currently on a trip to Spain.

Banerjee reached Spain on Tuesday to participate in a three-day business summit aimed at attracting foreign investment in the state.

A video of Ganguly sitting with CM Mamata Banerjee in Spain’s Madrid was shared by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on social media ‘X’.

The Government of West Bengal and Liga Nacional de Fútbol Profesional (LALIGA), have entered a Memorandum of Understanding to elevate the game through mutual collaborations between India and Spain.

Bengal is the Mecca of Football, and emotions run deep in every Bengali for this beautiful sport. Today, Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial held a productive meeting with La Liga Officials to explore investment prospects aimed at enhancing the beautiful game within our state. pic.twitter.com/FStFinPWNr — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 14, 2023

“Bengal is the Mecca of Football, and emotions run deep in every Bengali for this beautiful sport. Today, Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial held a productive meeting with La Liga Officials to explore investment prospects aimed at enhancing the beautiful game within our state,” stated AITC in another tweet.

“In another remarkable update from Madrid, Spain Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial

has once again placed West Bengal and Football on the global map. An MOU has been signed with @LaLiga to establish a new football academy in West Bengal, bringing it closer to our passionate fans. It’s time to score big and make history!,” added AITC.

The event was attended by Sourav Ganguly, and Chief Secretary, Govt of West Bengal, H.K. Dwivedi, representatives of the two major Football clubs of West Bengal- Debasish Dutta, General Secretary, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club and Ishtiaque Ahmed, General Secretary, Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Earlier on Thursday, a video was shared from the Trinamool Congress official account of X showing her jogging in Spain’s Madrid during morning hours.

“Embracing the serene morning in Madrid! Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial rejuvenates us all with her energy and high spirits as she goes jogging,” read the post along with the video shared by Trinamool Congress’s official account on X.

Earlier before boarding the flight for Spain, Mamata Banerjee said, “We are going to Spain after 5 years. Spain was a partner during the Kolkata Book Fair. Spain has a prosperous manufacturing industry. We are going at their invitation. Let us see what progress can be made.”Bengal Business Summit is scheduled to be held on November 21-23.”

She further added, “Spain officials have visited Bengal many times but we have not reciprocated in the same way. So I am leaving for Spain. In Dubai also we have a business summit.”

The West Bengal CM hoped for a positive outcome from the business summit in Spain.

With ANI Inputs

