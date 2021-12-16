Mumbai: A day after Virat Kohli’s explosive press conference, there are multiple theories doing the rounds. While some believe Ganguly has let down Kohli, others are not ready to buy that idea. But then, who is telling the truth – Kohli or Ganguly? Ex-Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has now weighed in on the controversy and he reckons Ganguly needs to answer this. Butt feels Ganguly must respond to Kohli’s claims that he was not asked to stay on as T20I captain.Also Read - Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly Controversy: BCCI Official Quashes India Test Skipper's Claims on T20I, ODI Captaincy

"Ganguly needs to answer this for the betterment of Indian cricket. He is the President of the BCCI and Kohli contradicting him in public is not a small thing. On one hand, Ganguly said he had requested Kohli not to step down from T20 captaincy. But Kohli has now come out and claimed that no one from BCCI ever spoke to him about it. These are two completely contrasting statements. This is unrest," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Hailing BCCI's call to make Rohit Sharma the white-ball captain, Butt added that due to this controversy there is bound to be a trust deficit between Kohli and Ganguly moving forward. Butt added: "It is not a question of captaincy. Debate is not about Rohit taking over. He is a good captain and has proved himself at the international and IPL level. The procedure to pass on the responsibility from one great to another was not smooth. Unnecessary controversy has been created and there will be a trust deficit between Kohli and Ganguly going ahead."

The Indian side will play three-match Test series starting December 26 in Centurion. The second and third Test will be played in Johannesburg and Cape Town from January 03 and January 11 respectively.

The three-match Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series starting January 19.