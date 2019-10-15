All set to take up the highly-coveted post in world’s richest cricket board – former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has sent a strong message to his fans and critics on Tuesday. Ganguly has once again highlighted the fact that he will keep himself away from politics and will not campaign for any party. Since emerging as the front-runner to take up BCCI’s President’s role – Ganguly is constantly under extreme media scrutiny and glare. His ‘informal’ meeting in capital with Home Minister Amit Shah fueled many stories and debates in media circles around the country. All the BCCI affiliated units of the cricket board unanimously selected him for the top job in Mumbai on Monday.

Back in the City of Joy after bagging the post, Ganguly said his topmost priority will be to change the life of the first-class cricketers as they deserve attention. “It is a great responsibility and hopefully I can do a good job. It’s a two different lives — one is a cricketer and the second one of an administrator. Firstly, I think what makes me happier is that I got an opportunity in a tough situation and it gives me tremendous confidence and makes me feel that they have confidence in my ability. I have a young team and it will be new for all of them, but all of us will work to the best of our abilities and we won’t lack anywhere,” the 47-year-old told media at the Kolkata airport on Tuesday.

After being constantly questioned about his future and speculations of joining politics, Ganguly strongly denied all the rumours. “There were similar rumours when I met Mamata didi. But you all have seen that I did not join. I met Amit Shah ji for the first time. I’m not joining politics.”

Speaking on his priorities to change the structure of domestic cricket, Ganguly said: “First-class cricketers will be my priority and we will change their life. You only look at the top but we will also look at the bottom as many gems of Indian cricket lie there and we will change their life.”

The new team at. @bcci .. hopefully we can work well .. anurag thakur thank you for seeing this through ⁦@ianuragthakur⁩ pic.twitter.com/xvZyiczcGq — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) October 14, 2019



The legendary batsman also thanked the people for their support but also promised that he will leave no stones unturned for the betterment of the Indian cricket.

He also stressed on the fact that BCCI headquarters will remain in Mumbai as it will be more convenient to operate from there. “All office bearers and set up in Mumbai. It is more organised there. It will be a mix and match,” Dada added.

The T20I World Cup is slated for the next year and commenting on India’s expectation at the showpiece event, he said: “India is a good team and they are playing well. Yes, I know they haven’t won a big tournament, but I know they will turn things around. (Virat) Kohli is a champion player and he will turn it around.”

Rejecting all the stories and claims about political influence in BCCI, Ganguly said: “This is not correct that someone’s son cannot be a good administrator. I think this is not fair.”

The Cricket Association of Bengal, meanwhile, rolled out the red carpet for their favourite son.