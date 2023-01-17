Home

Ever since Virat Kohli returned to form, the former India skipper has hit four centuries - one in T20Is and three in ODIs.

New Delhi: Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said he is happy to see the glow back on Virat Kohli’s face after the right-hander scored 166 not out against Sri Lanka in the third ODI on Sunday.

It was Kohli’s 46th ODI ton and 74th overall in international cricket. The former skipper is just four centuries shy of touching Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 50 ODI tons. “I am very happy with the way he (Virat) compiled his century,” Ganguly was quoted as saying to Mid-Day.

“It was a superb effort. It is just good to see the glow back on Virat’s face.” But Kohli didn’t had the same glow in the last few of years. He was century-less for close to three years, quit T20I and Test captaincy and was kicked out of ODI leadership as well.

Kohli also had a bitter fallout with Ganguly when the latter was the BCCI president. Amidst severe criticism about his poor form, Kohli took a month-long break, didn’t touch the cricket bat during the period and came back with a bang.

He returned to form during the Asia Cup 2022 when he scored his maiden T20I century and there has been no looking back since then and hit three centuries in his last four ODIs. While Ganguly is not a BCCI president anymore, the dust seems to have settled down between the two.

Meanwhile, Ganguly also spoke about the importance of Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian team hoped that he will recover soon in time ahead of the Australia Tests. “He is a must for the Test series against Australia. Fast bowling is a tough job. Hopefully, he will recover soon. He should get enough time for recovery,” Ganguly added.