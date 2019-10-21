BCCI President-elect Sourav Ganguly is set to speak to India captain Virat Kohli when he is in Mumbai on October 24. It is when the national selectors pick the squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh. Asked if Ganguly would speak to Virat Kohli as the skipper has opted out of the T20I series, the former India skipper said he would speak to the current captain as a BCCI President talks to the skipper of the Indian team.

“I will meet him on 24th. I will talk to him like a BCCI president talks to the captain. He is the captain, he can take the call,” he said.

According to reports, Kohli is set to skip the T20Is against Bangladesh as he has been playing non-stop since the ODIs against Australia in March. Workload management of the players has been a priority with the team under Kohli and while most of the senior players have had a break on and off, Kohli last took a break in January when he sat out the final two ODIs against New Zealand and the T20 series that followed.

Sources in the know of developments told IANS that it has been decided to give Kohli a break during the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

“Yes, he will be skipping the T20 series as he has been playing non-stop and needs a break considering that he has been part of the Australia series, the IPL, the World Cup, the tour of West Indies and now the series against South Africa. Managing the workload of the players, especially those playing all formats, is something that is a priority with this team to ensure that the players are fresh and on the top of their game at all times,” the source said.

Ganguly also said he is very happy with the way Rohit Sharma is playing as a Test opener, also hailing the comeback of Umesh Yadav in the ongoing South Africa series.

Earlier, Ganguly had said that Rohit should open the batting in Tests like he has been doing so successfully in white-ball cricket. So far, Rohit has notched up two hundreds and one double century to earn plaudits.

“I am very happy for Rohit. I don’t need to say that he is a top batsman. We all know what he can do,” Ganguly told reporters at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) premises.

Rohit is currently the top-scorer in the three-test series with 529 runs, hitting a record number of 19 sixes.

Ganguly also praised Umesh, who since returning to the team in place of injured Jasprit Bumrah, has taken 11 wickets.

“He has been brilliant. He has varied the length really well as on Indian wickets you don’t get a lot of bounce,” Ganguly said.

Quashing talks of Bangladesh tour of India may be cancelled, Ganguly said, “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has confirmed she will come. We will now send the invitation to India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It will be for the first day of the second Test.”