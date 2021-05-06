The Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly has shed light on the resumption of the truncated 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. It was earlier reported the Indian board could be targeting the September window to host the rest of the tournament. Also Read - IPL 2021: England Counties Offer to Host Remainder of Tournament in September

Ganguly stated that they will see if a window is available before the T20 World Cup, which is expected to move out of India during the Covid-19 crisis. BCCI decided to defer IPL 2021 after a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The Monday match between RCB and KKR was rescheduled after Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy were tested positive.

Subsequently, the Indian board was forced to call off the event for the time being after Amit Mishra and Wriddhiman Saha returned positive tests on Tuesday. Thus, only 29 matches could only be played before the event was postponed.

Meanwhile, it is going to be tricky for BCCI to find a window in the second half of the year as the International players will be committed to national duties.

Ganguly revealed that they will be suffering a huge loss of approximately INR 2500 crores if they aren’t able to host the remaining 31 matches of the tournament.

“There has got to be a lot of shuffling. Only a day has passed since we suspended the IPL. We have to speak to other boards and see if a window can be made available before the T20 World Cup.

“Lot of things are involved and we will slowly start working on them. If we fail to complete the IPL, the loss will be close to INR 2500 crore (USD 340 million approx). That is going by early estimates,” Ganguly told The Telegraph.

On the other hand, a group of English counties have offered to host the rest of the IPL 2021. It will be interesting to note BCCI call on the same but one thing is for sure that the remaining matches will be hosted overseas as India has been hit hard by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.