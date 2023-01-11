Home

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of the Indian team for a good three-four months due to a lower back stress fracture.

Kolkata: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has admitted that Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from the Indian team will hurt and will create problems for Rohit Sharma’s men. Bumrah, who was named for Sri Lanka ODIs after a long injury lay-off, was ruled out after failing to recover from a lower-back stress fracture.

“Bumrah is such an important asset of the India team. There will be problems obviously. Fast bowlers will get injured often. You have to wait for him to recover. Fast bowling is not easy,” Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata on the eve of India vs Sri Lanka second ODI Eden Gardens.

Bumrah’s last game for India was during the three-match series against Australia last year in September. He missed the T20 World Cup in Australia due to injury and now his return has been pushed back further again.

While Bumrah is out of action, his absence provides a great platform for youngsters like Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel and others to showcase their talent at the international stage.