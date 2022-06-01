New Delhi: The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has set things buzzing as he posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday. Ganguly, the former India captain has hinted at starting a new innings in life. Political circles have long speculated of Ganguly’s entry into politics. In his tweet, 49-year-old stated that,”2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you,”.Also Read - Sourav Ganguly To Be Next ICC Chairperson? ICC Current Chairman Greg Barclay Ready To Support BCCI President

He further thanked all those people who have helped him so far. "I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today," Ganguly further wrote. His tweet has set of speculations that he has resigned from the BCCI President's post and a plunge in politics is imminent.

Ganguly in his tweet has hinted of beginning a new chapter in life. "Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," said former India captain who has played 113 Tests in career spanning 1992-2008.

Ganguly, who has scored 7212 test runs played his last Test match against Australia in 2008.

Sourav Ganguly’s tweet sets politics buzz

Sourav Ganguly Has Not Quit BCCI: Jay Shah

However, moments after Sourav Ganguly’s tweet hit national headlines, the BCCI Seceratary Jay Shah denied reports. “Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as BCCI President,” news agency ANI tweeted quoting Jay Shah.

Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of BCCI: Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary to ANI pic.twitter.com/C2O3r550aL — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

Developing story…