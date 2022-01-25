New Delhi: Former India coach Ravi Shastri came down heavily on Virat Kohli’s critics on Tuesday and said that winning the World Cup is not the only criteria to judge a player. Giving the example of former India captain Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid among others, Shastri said that they have also never won a World Cup and it doesn’t make any of them a bad player.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Fitness Test: When and Where It Will Happen | All You Need to Know

Shastri further went on to add that it took Sachin Tendulkar six World Cups to win one and it isn't fair on Kohli to be judged on the basis of that.

"Tell me how many teams have played with such consistency in many years. A lot of big players have not won the World Cup. (Sourav) Ganguly has never won a World Cup, (Rahul) Dravid has never won a World Cup, (Anil) Kumble has never won a World Cup, (VVS) Laxman has never won a World Cup. Rohit Sharma has not won a World Cup but that doesn't mean they are bad players," said Shastri.

#WATCH | …It took Tendulkar 6 World Cups before winning one…Many prominent players like Ganguly, Dravid, Laxman haven’t won World Cup, doesn’t mean they are bad players…We’ve only 2 world cup winning captains: Ravi Shastri, Ex-Head Coach, Indian Cricket Team in Muscat, Oman pic.twitter.com/sk785cuycA — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

“You go and you play. There are only two World Cup-winning captains (in India). Even Sachin Tendulkar had to play six World Cups to win one. So it is not a question that you are judged by the World Cup, you are judged at the end of the day on how you play, are you an ambassador of the game, do you play the game with integrity and do you play the game for a long period of time. So that’s how you judge players at the end of it all,” added the 59-year-old.

#WATCH | …One thing is clear I do not wash dirty linen in public. I do not want to discuss any of my players in public…: Ravi Shastri, Former Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team pic.twitter.com/l8D1d2426z — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

“One thing is clear I do not wash dirty linen in public. I do not want to discuss any of my players in public…,’ he further revealed on being asked about the Indian players.