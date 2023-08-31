Home

Sourav Ganguly Reckons Virat Kohli Would be Key For India at Asia Cup 2023, Also Opines on Captain Rohit Sharma

Sourav Ganguly reckons both Kohli and Rohit would be equally important for India at the Asia Cup and ODI WC.

Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly. (Image: File Photo)

Kolkata: In a couple of days, India would take on arch-rivals Pakistan at Kandy in their Asia Cup opener. While the buzz is palpable, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has spoken about Virat Kohli being as important as captain Rohit Sharma for India. Ganguly also believes this will be Rohit’s first and last ODI WC as India captain. “He is playing really well and there is no question about it. He is same and equally important as Rohit Sharma and we all know that last world cup performance was unbelivable, and probably this would be first and last world cup of Rohit Sharma as a captain, he’ll still do it in T20 but not in 50 overs format age matters,” Ganguly said on RevSports.

