Refusing to compare Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, Sourav Ganguly said that Kohli remains the best in his eyes but acknowledged Smith’s stupendous Test records.

Speaking at the sidelines of Tata Steel Kolkata 25k Marathon launching event in Kolkata on Monday, Ganguly said there’s no point comparing the Indian captain with the Australian run-machine. He said, “These are questions not to be answered. How does it matter? It’s about performance. Virat is the best in the world at the moment. So that’s what makes us happy.”

On being asked what he thinks about the Australian, who recently slammed two centuries and one double-century in the Ashes, the 47-year-old said his records are “phenomenal”. “His records speak for itself… 26 Test hundreds which is a phenomenal record,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by IANS. Kohli, who had held the number one position in the Test batsmen’s ranking, was recently dethroned by Smith with his magnificence in the Ashes.

The 30-year-old Australian made a comeback to the red-ball cricket after serving a year-long ban due to ball-tampering. In his first match itself, the former Aussie captain had slammed two centuries in two innings and from there on he went unstoppable. He scored a total of 794 runs in the seven innings he batted and became the fifth-highest run-scorer in a single series.

Extending the interaction media interaction, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president was asked whether he would want to be the coach of the Indian team anytime soon. To which, he replied, “Let one coach finish, then we will think about the other coach. In any case I am already a coach. I look after the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. In my first season last year, they did well. They went to the semifinals from being last for last seven years so it’s been good.”