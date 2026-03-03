Home

Sports

Sourav Ganguly sends strong message to the selectors over THIS star player, says He should...

Sourav Ganguly sends strong message to the selectors over THIS star player, says ‘He should…’

Sourav Ganguly's sends strong message to the selectors ahead of India vs England match in T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final.

Sourav Ganguly's big suggestion to the selectors

Team India defeated West Indies in the Super 8 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 by 6 wickets at the Eden Gardens. Star Indian batter Sanju Samson was the key player in the Indian team’s victory as he showcased a brilliant batting performance and gave a major setback to the West Indies bowling-attack.

Sanju Samson’s brilliant knock against West Indies

Sanju Samson played a mesmerizing innings as it came after a while from his bat. Before this innings, he was facing poor form and a lack of opportunities. However, against West Indies, he scored 97 runs off 50 balls, including 12 fours and four sixes and helped his side to confirm their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Sourav Ganguly reacts to Sanju Samson’s heroics for Team India

On this big victory, former Indian captain and one of the finest batters of all time, Sourav Ganguly reacted and praised Sanju Samson for his talent and ability to score runs. Not only this, ahead of the upcoming opportunities, he sent a strong message to the selectors.

Ganguly’s strong message to the selectors

Speaking about Sanju Samson, Sourav Ganguly said that he is a great player and should play consistently for Team India in white-ball cricket. Ganguly also added that he is the kind of player who, once settled at the crease, has the ability to destroy the opposition.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Team India is set to face England on March 5

After this historic victory, the Men in Blue are now set to face England in the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on March 5th. This match will be highly intense as the co-hosts defeated England in Guyana in 2024 semi-final. Speaking about, Wankhede’s pitch, it is known for being batting-friendly. However, this match is not going to be easy for the Indian team as England is in tremendous form. Their performance has reflected their dominance in the tournament.

Sourav Ganguly warns Team India before semi-final against England

Ahead of this important match, Sourav Ganguly warned Team India that England are more dangerous than West Indies. Not only this, he also suggested that Team India will have to adjust its strategy and approach while playing to suit the conditions at Wankhede. Ganguly believes that the match against England will primarily be a power game between the two teams’ star batsmen, where the team that understands the conditions quickly will prevail.

#WATCH | Kolkata: On Sanju Samson’s performance in yesterday’s match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Former captain of the Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly says, “He’s a very good player. He should consistently play for India in the white ball… He is that sort of player; when… pic.twitter.com/Zlkz1lHhpi — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2026

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.