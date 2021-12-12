Mumbai: Time and again, Rahul Dravid has won hearts – be it as a classy batter or now, as India’s new head coach. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly recently shared an incident that took place during the Kapur Test against New Zealand which proves Dravid’s down-to-earth nature.Also Read - Ruturaj Gaikwad Deserves to Get Selected For Rohit Sharma-Led India ODI Squad For South Africa Tour. Here's Why

Ganguly recalled an incident where Dravid was carrying wickets and cones at the end of the day's practice. In a jovial manner, Ganguly reckoned it must have been a great sight for the cameraperson to watch Dravid bring all that back to the dressing-room.

"I wish him (Dravid) all the best. I heard that in Kanpur, after the day's practice he was picking up the cones and wickets and balls and bringing them back to the dressing room. It must have been a great sight for cameramen and photographers to see Rahul Dravid do that (smiles). But he is that sort of a person."

Ganguly also assured that the BCCI would support Dravid and the two captains – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He added: “We will support him and Rohit and Virat in test cricket whichever way they want.”

Dravid would soon leave for South Africa for India’s upcoming tour. Expectations would be high from the ex-stalwart of Indian cricket.