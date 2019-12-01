Whether MS Dhoni will continue till next big ICC event or not? This is one question which has been doing the rounds since India’s semifinal exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England in July this year. Answering the query in his own indomitable style, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly gave a straight-forward response when asked if the iconic wicketkeeper-batsman would be part of next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Please ask Dhoni,” Ganguly’s responded when a scribe asked about the possibility of Dhoni featuring in the prestigious ICC event.

Dhoni has not played any form of competitive cricket since India’s loss against New Zealand in the semifinal of ODI World Cup. He was not part of the tour of the West Indies and the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Ganguly addressed a press conference after the Board’s 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Sunday.

Dhoni himself had said that till January he won’t answer questions on his sabbatical. The 38-year-old, who captains Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, will miss the limited-overs home assignment against the West Indies, starting December 6, and comprising three T20 Internationals and an equal number of one-dayers.

National selection committee chairman MSK Prasad has already made it clear that the panel has “moved on” and Dhoni is aware of its intent to blood youngsters such as Rishabh Pant keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in Australia.

One of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Dhoni led India to two world titles — the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup at home.