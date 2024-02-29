Home

Sports

Sourav Ganguly ‘Surprised’ With Ishan Kishan Not Playing Ranji Trophy

Sourav Ganguly ‘Surprised’ With Ishan Kishan Not Playing Ranji Trophy

Claiming that he was 'surprised' that Kishan did not play Ranji games, Ganguly went on to say that the young wicketkeeper was wrong.

Ishan Kishan @BCCI

Kolkata: Ishan Kishan made headlines when he snubbed playing the Ranji Trophy and preferred featuring in the DY Patil T20 tournament instead. Despite India coach Rahul Dravid specifically asking players to lay emphasis on Ranji Trophy, Kishan did not feature for Jharkhand and has now lost his Central Contract with the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). While there is a massive debate over whether BCCI did the right thing or not in terminating his contract, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has broken silence on the snowballing issue.

Trending Now

Claiming that he was ‘surprised’ that Kishan did not play Ranji games, Ganguly went on to say that the young wicketkeeper was wrong. Ganguly also revealed that he has no clue why Kishan did it.

You may like to read

“BCCI wants them to play First-Class cricket and hence surprised why they did not play. It is a premier tournament, the Ranji Trophy, so you are supposed to play. What the BCCI thought was right they did it. Ranji Trophy is the basis of cricket in the country. Once you are a contracted player, you are expected to play,” Ganguly said in an exclusive with Rev Sports.

Kishan last played for India in the T20I series against Australia in November before he pulled out of the South Africa tour at the turn of the year for personal reasons. In the meantime, he has chosen not to compete in the Ranji Trophy for Jharkhand and reportedly engaged in training sessions in Baroda alongside Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.