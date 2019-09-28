Former India captain Sourav Ganguly took charge as the President of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for a second term after the conclusion of the 88th annual general meeting at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Ganguly, who became CAB President in 2015 following the death of Jagmohan Dalmiya, will return for a second term, but will have to serve the mandatory cooling off period after July 2020 since he was elected join secretary in 2014.

“I’m happy. It’s for 10 months but it’s a long time. I will go after that and there are other things. I don’t know what’s next. Let’s see what happens,” the 47-year-old told reporters after CAB’s AGM.

Ganguly’s five-member panel and 11 councillors of the Apex Council were elected uncontested, while former cricketers Snehasish Ganguly and Gargi Banerjee were appointed as nominated members to the Apex Council.

The CAB Apex Council will also include a CAG representative, who will become the 19th member of the council which will replace the previous working committee. “Earlier there were less office bearers to run such a big organisation. Now it’s good that we will have more office bearers,” he said.

The CAB last held its 84th AGM in 2015 when Jagmohan Dalmiya was elected unopposed for an eighth consecutive term. In the next year, the AGM could not take place due to exceptional circumstances after the Lodha Committee report.

Therefore, the CAB cleared the backlogs by conducting four AGMs which also passed the inclusion of special members, who will pay a fee of Rs 2.5 lakh for a period of five years.

The CAB plans to induct 1800 special members and the raised fund will help in the cricket development work of the state body.

“They will get all the tickets and hospitality privileges. We will buy a whole stand from Kolkata Knight Riders and give it to the members. The fund will help clear all the pending works,” Ganguly said.

Dalmiya’s son Avishek will become the secretary from his joint secretary’s post while Debabrata Das will be the lone joint secretary.

“We thank the members for reposing faith on us. We are glad that we can concentrate on cricket henceforth. There are several international matches, including several ICC tournaments, in India. The iconic Eden Gardens will once again play a key role in it,” Dalmiya said.

The Panel:

President: Sourav Ganguly; Vice President: Naresh Ojha; Secretary: Avishek Dalmiya; Joint Secretary: Debabrata Das; Treasurer: Debasish Ganguly.

Councillors of Apex Council: Ardhendu Kumar Ghosh, Goutam Goswami, Joydeep Kolay, Mintu Das, Numazar Mehta, Prabir Chakraborty, Rajib Ghosh, Samrat Bhowmick, Sanjoy Dutta, Subrata Saha, Susanta Banerjee.