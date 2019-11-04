Despite the Air Quality index in the national capital hovering around the severe category, it was business as usual at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi where India faced Bangladesh in the series opening first T20I on Sunday. There were murmurs and demands for the match to be called off in the buildup but it went ahead with Bangladesh wining their first ever T20I against India.

A 25,000-strong crowd including students thronged the stadium to see an Indian team which was missing local boy Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. This, after, Delhi government has ordered the school to remain shut till November 5.

A few members of the touring Bangladesh team were seen wearing the mask during a training session but apart from that, there was no complaint from either side even after a public health emergency has been declared.

“We were keeping an eye on weather though it is beyond our control. There was no request from BCB or its players to cancel the match,” a DDCA official was quoted by PTI as saying.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly thanked the teams for playing in demanding conditions. “Thank u to both the teams to play this game @ImRo45 @BCBtigers under tuff conditions .. well done bangladesh ..” he tweeted late on Sunday.

Thank u to both the teams to play this game @ImRo45 @BCBtigers under tuff conditions .. well done bangladesh .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 3, 2019

Former India international and current BJP MP Gautam Gambhir was critical of BCCI for not calling off the fixture which Bangladesh went on to win by seven wickets.

The next two matches of series will be played in Rajkot (November 7) and Nagpur (November 10).