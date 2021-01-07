BCCI President Sourav Ganguly thanked his friend Joydeep Mukherjee for taking care of him in the last five days when he was admitted in hospital after suffering a minor cardiac arrest. Ganguly was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning. Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Discharged From Kolkata Hospital Five Days After Undergoing Angioplasty, Thanks Doctors For 'Excellent Care'

Ganguly posted a photo with Joydeep, who is also a former Bengal cricketer, and said that the relationship with him has gone beyond just family. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Health Update: Former India Captain Declared Clinically Fit But Won't be Discharged Today

“What u have done for me in the last 5 days is something I will remember for life ..have known U for 40 yrs now ..and it’s gone beyond just family,” Ganguly wrote along with a photograph. Also Read - Fortune Cooking Oil Ads Featuring Sourav Ganguly Stopped Days after he Suffers Heart Attack

The former India captain also thanked the doctor for taking care of him after getting discharged from the hospital.

“We come to the hospital to save our lives. That has proven true. I thank the Woodlands Hospital and all the doctors for the excellent care. I am absolutely fine. Hope I would be ready to fly to soon,” Ganguly said after getting discharged from the hospital.

Last Saturday, the former India captain complained of dizziness and then suffered the blackout just after he had returned from the gym. He was immediately rushed to the city’s Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital. Ganguly had undergone a successful angioplasty on Saturday evening.

The BCCI chief, who was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries after which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage, needs to undergo “another angioplasty for which he has to return to the hospital after two weeks or a time when he feels comfortable”, a senior doctor of Woodlands Hospital said.

Dr. Rupali Basu, MD, and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, on Tuesday, said the former captain will be monitored at home on a daily basis after being discharged.