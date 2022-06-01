Sourav Ganguly tipped to be next ICC Chairman: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly‘s tenure as the BCCI President is set to end in the month of September and according to several reports in the media, the 49-year-old might be the next ICC Chairman. Greg Barclay’s term as the ICC Chairman is set to end in the month of November and there were reports earlier that suggested that Barclay is not too keen on extending his tenure after it ends later this year.Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Posts A Cryptic Tweet, Hints New Plan

Barclay, however, said that his relationship with Ganguly is very good and he will have his full support if the former India captain is interested to take over as the new ICC Chairman. Also Read - Virender Sehwag Makes Big Revelation; Confesses Wanted to Retire After MS Dhoni Dropped Him, But Sachin Tendulkar Changed His Mind

“We have a very good relationship. If the ICC board thinks that Sourav Ganguly is the best person to do the job, then he will have my full support. Ganguly, obviously has not told me that he wants to run for the job of the chairman,” said the current ICC Chairman, according to a report published on Anandabazar. Also Read - South African Pacer Mondli Khumalo Hospitalised After Assault Outside UK Pub

With another six months to go for Barclay’s tenure to end, the New Zealander said that if the board decides to extend his tenure, he has no issues to continue in his current job.

“The board will decide in the month of November. If the board has enough trust in me, then I have no issues,” he further added.

With 12 full members along with three directors representing the Associates, in addition to the ICC chief executive officer (Geoff Allardice), chairperson Barclay and an independent woman director (Indra Nooyi), the ICC board comprises 17 directors. The ICC constitution mandates a two-thirds majority or a minimum of 11 votes for any resolution to be approved where the CEO does not have a vote.

This comes in the wake of Ganguly’s recent tweet that read, “2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life.”