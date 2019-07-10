India-New Zealand: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was on fire as he subtly roasted his old colleagues Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman. The epic incident took place when rain stopped play at Old Trafford. Ganguly was in the studio in a conversation with Laxman and Mayanti. It was Mayanti who popped the question of ‘How you used to designate roles to the cricketers?’

“That was very hard in that team because we had too many gentlemen. If you tell Rahul Dravid to do that, he will come back and kindly say no. If you asked VVS Laxman, he would say I am concentrating on my batting. If you tell Sachin to do that, he will stand at mid on and tell the midwicket fielder to say things to Steve Waugh and himself not do it. So there were a lot of issues with that team. The only ones holding the Indian flag were Harbhajan Singh and Sourav Ganguly because Sardarji did everything I asked him to,” said Sourav in a conversation with Mayanti.

Lol! Ganguly on fire 😅 pic.twitter.com/oDaay9oYir — rabhinder kannan (@rabhinderkannan) July 9, 2019

Meanwhile, after a disappointing day which saw the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester could not be completed, the game has been scheduled to play on the following reserve day. Before the rain, Indian bowlers had dominated the day and restricted the Kiwi batsmen to 211/5 in 46.1 overs. Though they did not take many wickets but resisted the batsmen from scoring runs at a brisk rate.