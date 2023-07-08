Home

One of the finest captains India has ever produced, Sourav Ganguly celebrates his birthday on July 8.

Sourav Ganguly celebrates his birthday on July 8. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Considered as one of the finest captains India has ever produced, Sourav Ganguly turned 51 on Saturday and posted a video on social media that consisted innumerous pictures from his illustrious career.

As the photos took Ganguly and his fans down the memory lane, his former teammate Irfan Pathan spotted a glaring mistake. The all-rounder from Baroda, who made his international debut under Ganguly, pointed out that one of the photos in the video was of him batting.

“Daadi I never knew that we look so similiar while batting that you will get confused;) But Thank you I will take that as a huge compliment,” Pathan replied to Ganguly video on Twitter. Ganguly’s teammates used to call his Daadi. Even Sachin Tendulkar still now calls him by that name.

Daadi I never knew that we look so similiar while batting that you will get confused;) But Thank you i will take that as a huge compliment 🤗 pic.twitter.com/odsj2aa5En — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 7, 2023

Known as the captain, who tranformed Indian cricket, Ganguly made his international debut in 1992 against West Indies in an ODI. However, he was dropped following that series before roaring back four years later in his debut Test with a famous century at Lord’s.

Since the Ganguly established himself as one of the greatest left-handers in world cricket. He played 113 Tests scoring 7212 runs with 16 centuries. In 311 ODIs, Ganguly scored 11,363 runs with 22 centuries. He still holds the record of scoring highest runs with Sachin Tendulkar in ODIs – 8227 runs.

Ganguly took over the reins of Indian cricket in 2000 in the aftermath of the match-fixing scandal and defeated Steve Waugh’s Australia at home in Tests. That series also made Harbhajan Singh of what he is today.

Post that in 2002, India won the Natwest Trophy in England under Ganguly’s leadership before making the World Cup final the following year in South Africa – then first time after 1983. However, India lost to Australia in the final.

Ganguly’s captaincy came to an end after he was dropped from the Indian team in 2005 by then head coach Gregg Chappell which is still considered as one of the darkest chapters in Indian cricket.

He played some of his best cricket upon return on 2006 and scored his maiden Test century at his home ground at Eden Gardens against Pakistan in 2007 before notching up his only double ton in the last game of the series in Bengaluru.

Ganguly retired from international cricket in 2008. He then captained Kolkata Knight Riders and Sahara Pune Warriors in Indian Premier League before eventually retiring from cricket in 2012.

