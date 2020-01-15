India were handed a sound thrashing as unbeaten centuries from David Warner and captain Aaron Finch helped Australia cruise to a dominating 10-wicket victory in the first one-day international at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a sub-par 256, the tourists, who dished out a clinical performance, arrived at the target in 37.4 overs.

With hardly any time for a turnaround, India’s character now will be tested on how skipper Virat Kohli and Co. bounce back under pressure. Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly rallied behind the home side. Ganguly believes India will make a roaring comeback and wished luck to the home captain.

“The next two one dayers against Australia will be a cracker. This Indian team is a strong team, just had a bad day in office. (They) have been in this situation before and have come back to win from 2-0 down two seasons ago.. good luck Virat Kohli,” Ganguly tweeted on Wednesday.

This was only the second time that India have lost an ODI at home by 10 wickets and the first instance since 2005.

“(On batting at 4) We’ve had this discussion many times in the past as well. Because of the way KL (Rahul) has been batting, we have tried to fit him in the batting line-up. But I don’t think it’s gone quite our way whenever I batted at four so probably will have to rethink about that one,” Kohli said.

The comprehensive win was Australia’s fourth successive win on Indian soil and the team continued its winning run from the previous tour where they defeated India 3-2 after losing the first two matches.

The second match will be held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on January 17.