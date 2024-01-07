Home

Sourav Ganguly Vouches For Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s Inclusion In T20I Side Ahead Of Afghanistan Series And T20 World Cup 2024

Soyrav Ganguly has backed both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to be a part of the Indian side ahead of T20 World Cup 2024.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly is backing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s inclusion in the T20I side ahead of the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan and the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. He said that both Virat and Rohit should play in T20 World Cup 2024.

“India is a really good team. Just after it loses one match, people start speaking as if the team is bad. Team India has performed really well in the ODI series, T20 series, and Test series, this is a good sign. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both should play in the T20 World Cup 2024,” said Ganguly during a media interaction.

With Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav still recovering from their respective injuries, there are speculations around BCCI including the star cricketers into the Men in Blue side for the shortest format of the game and the air around it would get clear once the Indian squad for Afghanistan series is announced.

As of now, there are chances that both the stalwarts will be kept in the squad but possibly with a rider that form during the IPL will be the main parameter for selection in the T20 World Cup team.

Another round of discussions could take place, and it could be the BCCI bigwigs taking the final call.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar had flown into South Africa during the second Test to talk to the two veterans, and both have made themselves available. But there are too many external factors, and eventually, the BCCI’s all-powerful secretary Jay Shah might be required to take a decision.

There are only five days to go for the first T20I against the visiting Afghanistan and the BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the three-match series starting January 11.

Agarkar has left for India and possibly the squad will be announced once he is back, in next 24 to 48 hours.

