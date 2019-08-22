India vs West Indies: Remember the Virender Sehwag masterstroke? Former India skipper now wants Rohit Sharma to open in Tests too, well will Virat Kohli goes for it or not remains to be seen. Ganguly has been one of the most successful captains to have led the country apart from grooming and mentoring young talent. With Rohit Sharma in ominous form in white-ball cricket, Ganguly feels he could do the same in Tests too. It is a big statement to make at a time when the team looks at Rohit as a middle-order batsman in the longer format of the game.

The Man who asked Sehwag to open in Tests has another punt. Dada @SGanguly99 wants @ImRo45 to open in Tests too! This thought has been simmering for a while but will Virat go with it? #IndvsWI — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 22, 2019

If one remembers Virender Sehwag became a great Test opener from being a dasher in the middle-order. It was the gut of Ganguly that made him believe in Sehwag and convince him to open. Once Sehwag started opening, as they say, the rest is history.

India, the No.1 ranked Test team, will look to reinforce their position at the top of the standings and will bank on their experience to outclass the West Indies who will be low on confidence following the thrashing they received in the T20 and ODI series. Kohli, who hit back-to-back centuries in the one-day series, had slammed a double hundred in Antigua in 2016 and will look to score yet another ton to equal Ricky Ponting’s tally of 19 Test centuries as skipper.

In the bowling department, India will be bolstered by the inclusion of leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Also, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav — all took three wickets each in the practice game and have presented a strong case for their inclusion in the playing XI. Ravichandran Ashwin will be raring to return to action in Sir Viv Richards Stadium where he has some fond memories. He picked up seven wickets, all in one innings, and also hit a century in this ground in 2016.