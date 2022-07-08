New Delhi: Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 50th birthday in London on July 08, former Indian skipper was spotted dancing in the streets of London on his 50th birthday with his daughter Sana and her wife Dona Ganguly and some of his close friends.Also Read - Sourav Ganguly 50th Birthday: Sachin Tendulkar Raises Toast For Dada; Check VIRAL Pics

Before this video, Sourav Ganguly was spotted having dinner with India's cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and Rajeev Shukla.

Sourav Ganguly who took Indian cricket to the top of the world had started his career with a flyer. The then 24-year-old would pick two top-order wickets in England's first innings. On debut, Ganguly batted at number three and was brilliant. At the Home of Cricket [Lord's], Ganguly set the record for most runs in debut innings, scoring 131 runs before being dismissed.

Here is the viral video of Sourav Ganguly along with his daughter Sana and Wife Dona Ganguly dancing in London: