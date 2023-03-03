Home

Sourav Ganguly’s Stunning Verdict on Indore Pitch During 3rd Test Between Ind-Aus

Indore: Sourav Ganguly may not be the BCCI chief anymore, but his reading of situations and conditions is unparalleled. After 30 wickets fell in two days during the third Test at Indore, all the talk has been pitch centric. The former India captain spoke to the reporters in Kolkata and reacted to the Indore pitch. He did not speak much on it, but he spiced up the raging debate with merely one line. “See what happens at the end of the Test,” Ganguly told a bunch of reporters on the sidelines on an event in Kolkata, indicating that certain measures could be taken.

India was shot out for 163 in the second innings right on stumps after Lyon’s incredible eight-wicket haul. The host set Australia 76 runs to win and confirm a spot in the world test championship final in London on June 7.

Lyon’s second-best career figures are the second-best in India, too, after his 8-50 in Bengaluru in 2017. He is Australia’s highest wicket-taker in India.

Earlier, Australia suffered a stunning collapse in the morning, when its first innings collapsed from 186-4 to 197 all out, though it had a significant lead of 88 runs.

Fast bowler Yadav took three wickets in the half-hour burst which netted 6-11 in 34 deliveries for India.

Not just Ganguly, veteran India cricketer Harbhajan Singh also reacted on the Indore strip.

“You have to look out for the opportunity to score runs. You need to see where you can get a four. Shubman wanted to go for a six, and when you consider the pitch condition here, his approach was right because you can’t defend on this pitch for long,” Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

