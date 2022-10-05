Kolkata: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly’s wife Dona Ganguly has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after she was diagnosed with chikungunya, said, officials.Also Read - Explainer: Will Your Current Smartphone Give You 5G Experience?

Dona Ganguly, an acclaimed Odissi dancer, was admitted to a private hospital late on Tuesday with fever, joint pain, and rashes, they said adding that Dona has been diagnosed to be suffering from Chikungunya. She remains haemodynamically stable and afebrile, and is on maintenance IV fluids, Woodlands Hospital MD and CEO Dr Rupali Basu said.

The health status of Dona Ganguly is being closely monitored, added Dr Basu.