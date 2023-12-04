By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
South Africa Announce Squads For India Series: Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada Miss T20Is, ODIs; Aiden Markram to Lead
The South Africa Cricket Board announced the both red and white ball squads for the upcoming series against the Indian cricket team that is set to start from December 10.
🟢 SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🟡
CSA has today named the Proteas squads for the all-format inbound tour against India from 10 Dec – 7 Jan 🇿🇦🇮🇳
Captain Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada are amongst a group of players that have been omitted for the white-ball leg of the tour in order to… pic.twitter.com/myFE24QZaz
— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 4, 2023
South Africa’s Test squad against India: Bavuma (C), Markram, Jansen, Maharaj, Rabada, Elgar, Stubbs, Bedingham, Coetzee, Tony De Zorzi, Mulder, Ngidi, Petersen and Verreynne.
