South Africa Announce Squads For India Series: Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada Miss T20Is, ODIs; Aiden Markram to Lead

The South Africa Cricket Board announced the both red and white ball squads for the upcoming series against the Indian cricket team that is set to start from December 10.

Published: December 4, 2023 1:07 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

SA vs IND (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The South Africa Cricket Board announced the both red and white ball squads for the upcoming series against the Indian cricket team that is set to start from December 10.

South Africa’s Test squad against India: Bavuma (C), Markram, Jansen, Maharaj, Rabada, Elgar, Stubbs, Bedingham, Coetzee, Tony De Zorzi, Mulder, Ngidi, Petersen and Verreynne.

